Boston Public Schools Will Not Require Masks This Year, Except in These Circumstances

Boston Public Schools said Wednesday that they will recommend, but not require, face masks in buildings and on buses as students return to the classroom this year, with a few key exceptions.

Masks will still be required in school health offices, which is required by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. They will also be required in the event of classroom clusters and schoolwide outbreaks, if a student or staff member feels sick while in school or on a bus, if a student or staff member is exposed to someone with COVID-19, or when students or staff return after an isolation period following a positive test.

School district officials said they may adjust mask policies depending on the latest COVID-19 data.

Boston Public Schools are set to fully return to class next week.

All of Massachusetts is currently considered at low risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.