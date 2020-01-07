Local
Boston City Council

Boston’s City Council Swears in Most Diverse Body

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

The Boston City Council swore in its most diverse body on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Boston's city council swore in the most diverse group in its history on Monday.

The Boston Herald reports the 13-member council made up more than half by women and people of color were ushered in by Mayor Marty Walsh during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

The council had been a white male bastion for decades, but Boston is now a “majority minority” city where whites comprise roughly 47% of the population.

Local

former officer arrested 34 mins ago

Former Cambridge Police Officer Accused of Robbing Elderly Man

guilty plea 1 hour ago

Priest Gets Probation for ‘Unnatural Acts’ On a Minor

Walsh proclaims education, housing and transportation as the main priorities the council and his administration will take on this year.

This article tagged under:

Boston City CouncilMassachusettsBostonFaneuil Halldiversity
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us