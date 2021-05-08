Local

Bowling Ball Crashes Through School Bus Window

Police say the bus was traveling on Central Street on Thursday when a colorful bowling ball came crashing through the front window of the bus

Police are looking to identify the owner of a bowling ball that crashed through the window of a school bus in Franklin, New Hampshire.

Police say the bus was traveling on Central Street on Thursday when a colorful bowling ball came crashing through the front window of the bus.

No students were on board at the time and the driver was not hurt.

Police are now looking for the owner of the bowling ball and any information related to the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Franklin Police.

