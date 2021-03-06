Authorities Investigate Suspicious Package

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package near a Gulf gas station in Boxborough Saturday.

Massachusetts Avenue between Interstate 495 and Borroughs and Hill Roads is closed as of 2 p.m., police said.

Mass Ave btwn I-495 and Burroughs / Hill Rds closed due to emergency. Avoid the area. #safety #roadclosed pic.twitter.com/cd0rHoSJ01 — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) March 6, 2021

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation, a spokesman said.

The area has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.