Authorities Investigate Suspicious Package

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package near a Gulf gas station in Boxborough Saturday.
Massachusetts Avenue between Interstate 495 and Borroughs and Hill Roads is closed as of 2 p.m., police said.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation, a spokesman said.
The area has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.