Boy, 11, killed while parking snowmobile in family's Maine garage

An 11-year-old boy crashed a snowmobile and was killed while attempting to park in his family’s garage, game wardens said Tuesday.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, sped across a field and crashed into a corner of the garage around 7:30 p.m. Monday, said Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead about a half-hour after the crash, Latti said.

It does not appear that any laws regarding age and helmet use were violated given the boy’s age and the location of the crash on private property.

The boy was not operating on a public way and was older than 10, the limit for riding unaccompanied by an adult, and helmets are only required by those under 18 on trails maintained by a snowmobile club, according to state law.

Wardens declined to release the boy’s name. The crash remains under investigation, Latti said.