Thousands still without power in Maine after Saturday's storm

More than 180,000 residents in Maine's coastal counties had their power restored, Central Maine Power said Tuesday, following a major weekend storm that unleashed snow and heavy rain across New England.

"We continue to make progress in our efforts to restore power to all customers affected by Saturday night’s snow and ice storm," wrote the utility company on its website Tuesday.

There are about 18,000 customers who remain without power, according to Central Maine Power, the state's largest utility, who said crews will be working around the clock until "every customer has their power back."

The counties include Cumberland, York, Lincoln, Waldo, Knox and Sagadahoc. Central Maine Power said Monday it could take days for power to be restored.

Crews began clearing damage and fixing downed lines on Sunday, Central Maine Power said.

The utility company said it will be providing customers with updated estimated restoration times throught its website, mobile app and outage alerts.

Heavy snowfall from the storm stretched across the region, including upstate and northern New York through Vermont, New Hampshire and most of Maine. Many areas saw totals of 8 inches to 12 inches of snow, and some of the highest totals exceeded 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of sleet, freezing rain and heavy wet snow took down trees and power lines and was blamed for hundreds of delayed and canceled flights.