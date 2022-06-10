Local

water safety

Boy Saved From Drowning in Pool at Camp in Mass., Officials Say

Witnesses said that the boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool by a lifeguard and was taken to Boston to recover, according to fire and police officials

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A boy was rescued from a pool at a camp in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, officials say.

The 12-year-old from Newburyport was conscious when first responders arrived at the private camp on Bare Hill Road, but people on scene had conducted CPR, according to the Groveland fire and police departments.

Witnesses said that the boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool by a lifeguard, according to the officials.

The boy was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, then flown to a hospital in Boston to continue his treatment, officials said.

This article tagged under:

water safetyHaverhillCPRGroveland
