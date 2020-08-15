Bridgewater Boy, 8, Who Was Hit By Box Truck Receives Welcome Home Parade

An 8-year-old Massachusetts boy who was hospitalized for more than three months after being hit by a commercial box truck while out riding his bicycle in Bridgewater received a welcome home parade on Saturday.

"We were honored to be included in escorting Nathaniel home from the hospital today," the Bridgewater Fire Department said on Twitter. "We wish him the best as he continues to recover at home. Welcome home Nathaniel!"

Nathaniel was hospitalized May 5 after a crash on Scotland Boulevard. Police responded to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. that day after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Authorities said at the time that the boy was suffering from serious injuries. He was first treated by paramedics, then taken by ambulance to a nearby park, where a medical helicopter took him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

An initial investigation showed that the boy, who was with a relative at the time, left the side of the road and rode into the path of the moving truck, according to a release from the Bridgewater police and fire departments.

Authorities said at the time that the 27-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.