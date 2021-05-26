Bringing Locally-Grown and Sourced Food to Your Door with ‘Family Dinner'

Do you know where your food comes from? Is it local, grown sustainably, all that good stuff?

One local business is on a mission to help you get there by supporting local farmers, growers, and food producers with 'Family Dinner.'

Basically, it’s a food-delivery service that brings you fresh food. Each week, they source local meats, produce and grains and then deliver them to your door, making it easier for you to eat fresh and local, and lessening our collective waste.

