‘Disturbing': Brockton High School Student Arrested After Bringing Gun to School

A Brockton High School student brought a gun to school Friday morning and turned it over to a staff member, according to the Massachusetts school's district.

No staff or students were threatened, according to a statement from the Brockton Public Schools. The high school was put on a roughly 90-minute lockdown out of caution while the school was swept, and students were eventually dismissed early.

The student, who wasn't identified, had approached a staff member to say that he had the gun and gave it up without incident, then was taken out of school by police, officials said in a statement.

But Mayor Robert Sullivan and Superintendent Michael Thomas said that other students heard about the gun and reported it to a teacher, which led to the student being escorted to an office. The gun was found in a bag.

"Of course it's disturbing, and nobody wants a gun in their school, especially a school where there's over 5,000 people that come into it every day, but again, we train for these moments and I'm proud of how it was handled," Thomas said.

Brockton High School, with over 4,300 students, doesn't have metal detectors, Thomas said. It's had incidents involving weapons in the past, but Thomas noted that it's also important for administrators to

"There's a fine line between having a school and ... a prison," he said, after repeatedly emphasizing that staff and students train for scenarios like the one that played out Friday.

The student was arrested, according to school officials.

Asked why investigators believe the student brought the gun to the school, Thomas said he didn't know, and that remains under investigation.

The incident comes less than a day after a deadly shooting and standoff in Brockton left a man dead and a police officer wounded, while the man suspected of shooting the officer killed himself.

That incident didn't play into Thomas' decision to dismiss school early, Thomas said. Instead, his experience with prior incidents, and parents wanting their students to come home, was more of a factor.

But he also noted the strain on students in Brockton and nationwide, as they adjust to a world that's dealing with a pandemic on top of concerns about gun violence.

"Coming back from COVID, they've been out of school for almost two years, and our kids are dealing with a lot. And there's been a lot of conflict, and we've put extra adjustment counselors on staff. Teachers and staff are dealing with a lot trying to support our students," Thomas said.