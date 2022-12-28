Brockton Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Her 2 Sons

A Brockton, Massachusetts mother has been found guilty of stabbing her two sons to death in 2018, according to prosecutors in Plymouth County.

A jury found Latarsha Sanders guilty on Tuesday of two counts of murder and one count of witness intimidation, following a nine-day trial and four hours of deliberation, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz's office

Today a jury found Latarsha Sanders guilty of two counts of 1st degree Murder.

Sanders was arrested on Feb. 5, 2018 and charged with the deaths of her sons, 8 year-old Edson Brito and 5 year-old La’son Brito in Brockton.

Sanders was arrested on Feb. 5, 2018 and charged with murder in the deaths of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito. The children were discovered in their beds in a third floor apartment on Prospect Street, after authorities said Sanders asked a neighbor to call 911.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators uncovered a violent, troubled past for the Brockton woman in 2018. Family had described Sanders in court records as an “evil and angry” person. Her own mother described Sanders to police as “mentally unstable and crazy,” saying she “began her obsession with the Illuminati theory two years ago from a YouTube video.”

Sanders is expected back in court Wednesday for sentencing at 9 a.m.