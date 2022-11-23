Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night.

The male victim, who has not been publicly identified, was hit near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. He was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.

Have you seen this SUV?@statepolice @BrocktonPolice seek public’s help in locating motor vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run last night. pic.twitter.com/8T9WQ1zPrj — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 22, 2022

Investigators are looking for a white SUV that was seen on surveillance footage. The vehicle likely has damage to the front driver's side.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to reach out.

More details were not immediately available.