Local

hit-and-run

Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run

Investigators are looking for a white SUV that was seen on surveillance footage. The vehicle likely has damage to the front driver's side

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two images of a white SUV driving down a dark road

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night.

The male victim, who has not been publicly identified, was hit near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. He was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are looking for a white SUV that was seen on surveillance footage. The vehicle likely has damage to the front driver's side.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to reach out.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runBrockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us