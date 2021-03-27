Run to Be Held in Brookline to Condemn Violence, Hate Against Asian Americans

Members of the Asian American community and their supporters will stand up against hate by putting on their sneakers and taking part in a friendly run in Brookline along part of the Boston Marathon route, Saturday.

Volunteers will line the sidewalks, holding signs and banners in support of participants. Organizers say all are welcome.

The protest comes amid a recent uptick in violence against Asian Americans, including last week’s shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including a new mother.

In the wake of Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, police suggested that the crime was motivated by a sex addiction rather than racism. This has sparked outrage among Asian Americans who have experienced a surge in hate incidents over the past year. Karthick Ramakrishnan, chair of the California Commission on APIA Affairs, joined LX News to explain why the community feels “gaslighted.”

Recent data from the Pew Research Center shows that attacks against Asian Americans are up and three in 10 Asian Americans (31%) report having experienced racist slurs or jokes since the beginning of the pandemic. ​

Research shows businesses are the primary site of discrimination followed by public streets and parks.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed six Asian women in the Atlanta area, the Black and Asian communities are putting aside historical tensions to come together in common cause to fight white supremacy and violence. NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo attended a New York City rally to talk to protesters from both communities about why solidarity is so important.

Today’s event takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. along three stops on Beacon St, along the Green C Line including:

Cleveland Circle: in front of Dunkin' Donuts

Washington Square: in front of Visionworks