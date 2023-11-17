Brookline votes to pass rent control measure: ‘Our proposal is reasonable'

It may have not made it on to the 2024 ballot — but rent control is still top of mind for many in the greater Boston area.

To get around the ballot measure, the town of Brookline, Massachusetts, approved a rent control measure overnight, but the effort is not set in stone yet.

Town meeting members voted 112-107 in favor of rent control, with 13 members abstaining.

This proposal would limit rent hikes to an annual increase of 3%, plus the inflation rate capped at a total of 7%. There are some exemptions, such as new construction, nonprofit or university-owned housing and owner-occupied properties with four units or less.

Opponents argued it will discourage new construction or could be a catalyst to landlords raising rents now, in anticipation of rent control.

Those in favor of this proposal said it's desperately needed to remedy the inadequate supply of affordable rental housing in Brookline.

"Our proposal is reasonable, compromised measures that will improve affordability for residents without breaking the bank," said Kimberly Richardson from Precinct 2.

"Rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city except for bombing. There is wide consensus among economists across the political spectrum that rent control does not work," said Ariel Sofer from Precinct 2.

This is a home rule petition — meaning it needs to be approved by the state legislature before it could be implemented.