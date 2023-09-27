2 men arrested, 3rd sought in violent Brookline home invasion in July, police say

Two months after an armed home invasion in Brookline, Massachusetts, a pair of men suspected of the break-in were arrested and another is being sought, police said Wednesday.

The two men under arrest, Manuel Alicea, a 31-year-old from Tewksbury, and Dominic Harden, a 34-year-old from Lowell, are facing charges of home invasion, conspiracy and larceny, as well as weapons charges, Brookline police said.

Alicea and Hardin appeared in Brookline District Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, police said. They were ordered held without bail and are due back in court Oct. 2

Another man, Corey Buchannan, a 31-year-old from Lowell, is wanted in connection with the home invasion, police said.

Masked home invaders broke into the house on Warren Street on July 18 and assaulted a person inside, police have said. Investigators believe a gun was fired during the home invasion, which was reported to police about 2:30 a.m.

Police had been looking for two people.

Police released surveillance footage of a Brookline home invasion as they seek two masked men.

Police believe the home invaders got into the house from the second-floor balcony, and there were two people in the home at the time. The person who was assaulted was a 61-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution and for lacerations to his head, police said.