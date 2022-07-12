Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band Coming to Boston

Get ready to do the E Street Shuffle right on over to the TD Garden.

For the first time since 2016, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be touring in North America, with a trip that includes a stop in Boston on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday, July 20. But fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets.

Springsteen, who turns 73 in September, gave no indication that this will be one last chance to make it real to see the E Street Band live and in person.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a release. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond."

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

The band is scheduled for 31 performances across the U.S. in early 2023, with a second New England show at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on March 12. After wrapping up stateside with a ride through the mansions of glory on Highway 9 in New Jersey on April 14, the E Street Band will play 28 shows in Europe before embarking on a second leg of a U.S. tour in the second half of 2023.

Springsteen and the E Street Band last played in Massachusetts in September 2016 with a performance at Gillette Stadium.