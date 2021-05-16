Local

Massachusetts

Fire Burns 5 Acres in Tewksbury

The Tewksbury Fire Department said it appeared to be a dumpster fire that extended into a large area of brush

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire swept through a large area of brush in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon, scorching about 5 acres of land and sending a large cloud of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Tewksbury fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to the blaze in the area of 400 Main Street. They say it appeared to be a dumpster fire that extended into brush before the fire department was notified.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

The department credited the fire crews who responded with doing an outstanding job to stop the fire from spreading even further.

No Injuries were reported.

