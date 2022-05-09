Local

brush fire

Brush Fire Sends Smoke Over Mass. Route 1

No buildings were expected to be threatened by the fire, burning in the woods near the north side of Walden Pond, officials said

By Asher Klein

Images of a brush fire shared by the Lynn Fire Department on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Lynn Fire Department

Smoke was visible from Massachusetts' Route 1 highway Monday morning from a brush fire burning in the Lynn Woods, firefighters said.

Winds were pushing the smoke into Saugus, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

No buildings were expected to be threatened by the fire, burning in the woods near the north side of Walden Pond, officials said. Local and state firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire comes as strong winds blow through New England. The NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team expects the winds to continue. Here's the latest forecast.

Today: Sun & wispy clouds, windy. Highs in the 50s coast, 60 inland. Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows around 40. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 50s coast, 60s inland.

This article tagged under:

brush firefireLynnSaugusRoute 1
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us