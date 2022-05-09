Brush Fire Sends Smoke Over Mass. Route 1

Smoke was visible from Massachusetts' Route 1 highway Monday morning from a brush fire burning in the Lynn Woods, firefighters said.

Winds were pushing the smoke into Saugus, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

No buildings were expected to be threatened by the fire, burning in the woods near the north side of Walden Pond, officials said. Local and state firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

The fire comes as strong winds blow through New England. The NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team expects the winds to continue. Here's the latest forecast.

Today: Sun & wispy clouds, windy. Highs in the 50s coast, 60 inland. Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows around 40. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 50s coast, 60s inland.