Building Damaged in Overnight Worcester Fire

By Katie Brace

A triple-decker building was charred and damaged after it caught fire in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. on Moen Street Monday.

The man who lives on the top floor told NBC10 Boston that the person who lives on the second floor was arguing police, ran back inside the building and then the fire started.

The man who lives on top floor said nine people live in the building and that residents were trying to salvage their belongings. The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

