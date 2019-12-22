Burlington Mall Buzzing Just Days Before Christmas

If you feel like the holiday shopping season is going by in a blur, you're not alone. The Burlington Mall was bustling with last minute shoppers Sunday night.

"It's been great. A lot of last minute shoppers," Shelia Hennessy, a spokeswoman for the mall, said. "As you can see behind me, the gift card line is very popular."

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend a grand total of 730-billion dollars over the holiday season.

From lines at the mall to lines at Logan, the airport has a steady stream of bags being checked and flyers checking in.

"We did a little bit of (shopping) online," Samuel Fernandez of Dracut said. "A little Amazon shopping. Did a little bit at the stores, you know, the weeks leading up to Christmas."



The Burlington Mall will have extended hours. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday. Then open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.