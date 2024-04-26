Rhode Island

Man accused of attacking hospital security guards in RI

Manuel Gouveia, 39, got into a physical altercation with the security guards and attacked them with a straight-edge razor, Providence police said

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A man is accused of assaulting two hospital security guards in Providence, Rhode Island, overnight, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers responded to the emergency room department at Rhode Island Hospital just before 2 a.m. following a stabbing incident, Providence police said.

The two security guards were assaulted while escorting a patient off campus, a spokesperson for Lifespan told WJAR.

Manuel Gouveia, 39, got into a physical altercation with the security guards and attacked them with a straight-edge razor, police said.

They weren't seriously hurt, the spokesperson said.

Gouveia was arrested and faced a judge Friday. He was given a $50,000 bail, with the condition that he would see a doctor for an evaluation.

A no plea was entered, WJAR reported. He's due back in court in May.

Gouveia is homeless and was on probation for an earlier incident, according to WJAR.

