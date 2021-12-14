Burlington Police Investigating Anonymous Instagram Threat Against High School

An anonymous threat was made on social media against Burlington High School, police said Tuesday night.

Administrators were informed earlier in the day of an anonymous Instagram account on which someone posted a generalized desire to cause harm at the high school prior to winter break, Burlington police said.

While investigators do not believe there is an active danger to the school community, there will be an increased police presence at Burlington High School through the holiday season, out of an abundance of caution, police said.

"We take all threats and threatening language seriously," Chief Thomas Browne said in a statement. "We are proud of our strong School Resource Officer program, and we have a close working relationship with students, faculty, staff and administrators in the Burlington Public Schools."

Multiple schools across Maine closed Thursday because of social media threats.

Anyone with information regarding the threatening post is encouraged to come forward. Any information can be helpful and will contribute to the overall sense of safety and security in our schools, police said.

Burlington police said they are actively investigating the threat, using the investigative resources available and pursuing information directly from Instagram and its parent company, Meta.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.