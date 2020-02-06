Local
Cambridge Police Search for Missing Woman

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since the weekend.

Authorities say 34-year-old Toni Napoleon was last seen in Cambridge around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Napoleon is described as being about 5'4 and 173 pounds with a dark complexion, short hair and brown eyes.

When Napoleon was last seen, she was wearing a shiny jacket with a fur collar, a blue scarf and a skirt. She was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Cambridge Police Department directly at 617-349-3300.

