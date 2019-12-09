Cambridge Police Searching for Missing Woman With Dementia

Cambridge police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman who has dementia.

Jeanine Wisniewski, 58, was last seen leaving a treatment center on Bow Street in Cambridge around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, police say.

She was last seen wearing a gray pom pom winter hat and a long black jacket.

Wisniewski has light complexion, auburn hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5'4" and 84 pounds.

Anyone who sees Wisniewski or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.