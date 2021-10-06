Cambridge Schools Approve Student Vaccine Mandate

Public school students over the age of 12 will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Interim Superintendent Victoria Greer requested that the Cambridge School Committee implement the mandate, effective Nov. 22, calling the vaccine the "best tool in defeating the virus." Committee members approved her request in a six to one vote Tuesday night.

"We cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development," Greer wrote in a letter to the school committee.

Unvaccinated children can still attend school, but they will not be able to participate in extra-curricular activities including sports, student government, clubs and school sponsored events.

Cambridge vaccination rates for teenagers 16 to 19 is around 50%, while 95% of children ages 12 to 15 have had at least one dose.

Vaccines are currently cleared for children over the age of 12. Once a vaccine for children under 12 receives federal approval, the school district will extend mandate to younger students.