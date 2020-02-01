Local
climate change

Candidates, Students to Attend Youth Climate Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer plan to attend

Charlie Neibergall/AP, File

Presidential candidates and students from New Hampshire high schools, universities and graduate programs will share the stage at a Youth Climate & Clean Energy Town Hall in Concord.

It will be Wednesday at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Top presidential candidates will share their climate and clean energy agendas and answer policy questions from student panelists engaged in sustainability, clean energy, business and environmental studies.

Organizers said Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Bill Weld, and Andrew Yang plan to participate. Additional candidate confirmations are expected. Student panelists represent a range of New Hampshire educational institutions, geography, and backgrounds.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

climate changeNew HampshireBernie Sanderspete buttigiegTown Hall
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us