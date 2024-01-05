Lynnfield

Canoe smashes windshield of pickup truck on I-95 in Lynnfield

A man was driving on the highway when his windshield was hit by a canoe that came off another vehicle

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

A canoe came flying off a vehicle Friday afternoon on a Massachusetts highway, slamming into the windshield of a pickup truck.

Stephen Cunningham of Medway was driving on Interstate 95 in Lynnfield when the canoe came off the back of a "Got Junk" truck in front of him, breaking the glass in front of him.

He says too many other vehicles were around him and he didn't have the chance to swerve out of the way.

Cunningham quickly pulled over after his truck was hit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The canoe hit my truck and went over the other side of the highway," Cunningham said.

Police in Lynnfield say several residents called in to report the canoe resting on the side of the road.

This article tagged under:

Lynnfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us