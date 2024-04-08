Can't get outside during the eclipse? Watch our Boston Seaport District live cam

Can't get outside for Monday's solar eclipse? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

As the eclipse draws near, NBC10 Boston's camera at the Envoy Hotel in Boston's Seaport District will capture how dark the city gets.

Boston and the rest of Massachusetts are not in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse like parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, but all of the state will experience 93% totality, meaning daylight will dim slightly.

In Boston, the partial eclipse will start at 2:16 p.m., peaking at 3:29 p.m. and ending around 4:39 p.m.