A total solar eclipse will be visible in over a dozen U.S. states on Monday afternoon. But parts of three New England states -- Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont -- are expected to be among the best places in the country to view the big event due to the mostly clear weather forecast.

You can follow our live updates all day long from NBC10 Boston reporters and meteorologists and our NBC affiliate stations in Maine and Vermont.

8:15 a.m.: Traffic already backing up in NH

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, traffic on Interstate 93 north was already backed up ahead of the split to Interstate 89 to Vermont as last-minute travelers made their way to northern areas of New Hampshire and Vermont to see the eclipse.

8 a.m.: When and where to see Monday's eclipse

Here's a quick look at the "path of totality" for Monday's eclipse, which will include parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

And if you're planning on heading north on Monday, here's a look at the best spots in nothern New England to see the eclipse.

GreatAmericanEclipse.com A map showing the expected total solar eclipse's path through New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

We also heard last week from the governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on their advise for viewing the big event.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott compared the eclipse excitement to "peak foliage weekend on steroids," while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu advised people to expect traffic similar to what you'd see for a New England Patriots game.

7:45 a.m.: Eclipse traffic expected to be heavy

While many tourists headed north over the weekend, even more are expected to make the drive from parts of southern New England to the north during the day on Monday.

NBC10 Boston's Alysha Palumbo, in Hooksett, New Hampshire, said the traffic heading north wasn't too bad on Monday morning but was still a bit heavier than usual.

Authorities have urged people to fill their gas tanks, and bring plenty of snacks and water in case of major traffic delays. They have also said that people should leave early, stay on major roadways and not stop on the highway to view the eclipse.

7:30 a.m.: Your last-minute eclipse forecast

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Sydney Welch says that the weather will be in the low 60s with mostly clear skies for Monday's eclipse. That means that while there may be some hazy skies, it shouldn't get in the way of eclipse viewing.

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten added that the forecast is still in our favor despite the inbound clouds.

The peak eclipse is about 3:29 p.m. in Boston. The partial eclipse starts at 2:16 p.m. and ends at 4:39 p.m. And don't forget to wear your eclipse glasses!

Monday: Plenty of sun. Afternoon clouds. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Monday night: Calm winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Tuesday: Wind: E: 5-15mph. 50s at the coast. 60s inland. Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain in the afternoon. Highs near 53 degrees.

7 a.m.: Tourists arrive early

Many eclipse tourists traveled to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont over the weekend, making sure they arrived early and didn't have to fight last minute traffic.

In Vermont, downtown Burlington had a Mardi Gras vibe on Sunday, as people packed the pedestrian mall.

And as early as Saturday in Maine, things were already getting pretty wild in Houlton, Maine, including this group of costumed aliens that was seen making their way through the streets.

And numerous people shared photos of cars decorated with eclipse messaging.