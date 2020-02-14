Local
cape air

Cape Air Proposal for Boston-New York Seaplane Approved

The board of the Boston Planning and Development Agency approved a one-year trial period Thursday for the Hyannis-based airline

By Boston Business Journal Digital Editor Gintautas Dumcius

Cape Air file

City officials have signed off on Cape Air's proposal for seaplane service between Boston and New York.

The board of the Boston Planning and Development Agency on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the proposal from the Hyannis-based airline.

The approval of a one-year trial period for the service comes with some terms and conditions, including a limit of four scheduled daily roundtrip flights between Boston and New York City.

Local

Monthly meetings between Cape Air and local ferry operators, where they will talk through issues and logistics, are also required.

Read more on the Cape Air proposal in the Boston Business Journal.

