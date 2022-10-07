Cape Cod Boy Welcomed Home After Months in Hospital Following Water Rescue

A young Cape Cod boy got a huge welcome when he got home after spending more than three months in the hospital.

On June 26, 5-year-old Zohaib "Little Z" Malik Mohammed went missing at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was soon found unresponsive underwater.

When first responders arrived at the scene, people on the beach had begun performing CPR.

Zohaib was transported to Boston Children's Hospital, where he remained until he went home Friday to great fanfare. He and his family were greeted by supporters and escorted to the Sandwich Public Safety Facility for a brief meeting with the first responders who helped to save him.

The child will still need specialized care and education support.