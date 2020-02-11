Local
Cape Cod

Police Investigating ‘Heinous Attack’ on Horse on Cape Cod

By Josh Sullivan

Police are investigating what they call a "heinous attack" on a horse in Harwich, Massachusetts.

Harwich police said they received a 911 call Sunday morning about an injured horse at a barn on Derby Lane in North Harwich.

A Harwich police officer and an animal control officer from Dennis responded to the scene to investigate. When they arrived, they saw that someone entered the horse corral sometime overnight on Saturday and used the handle of a pitchfork to impale the horse.

"We are deeply disturbed by this heinous attack on a defenseless animal," Harwich police said, adding the case was being investigated as a felony offense against an animal.

Police are asking anyone who lives nearby with security cameras to contact detective Sgt. Bob Brackett at 508-430-7541.

Cape Cod
