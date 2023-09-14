Cape Cod

Cape Cod school bus driver accused of sexually assault of a student

Prosecutors allege that Jeffrey Hyland, a West Yarmouth resident, assaulted a female student who rides his bus

By Thea DiGiammerino

school-bus-generic2.jpg 8 sept
NBC10

An 80-year-old Cape Cod school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting one of his student riders.

Jeffrey Hyland is charged with aggravated indecent assault and assault and reckless endangerment of a child after an incident in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Hyland, a West Yarmouth resident, assaulted a female student who rides his bus. Few additional details were provided.

He was arrested Wednesday and held overnight on a $5,000 bond following the report. He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, and to wear a GPS monitor.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hyland is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing in December.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodBarnstable
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us