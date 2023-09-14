Cape Cod school bus driver accused of sexually assault of a student

An 80-year-old Cape Cod school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting one of his student riders.

Jeffrey Hyland is charged with aggravated indecent assault and assault and reckless endangerment of a child after an incident in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Hyland, a West Yarmouth resident, assaulted a female student who rides his bus. Few additional details were provided.

He was arrested Wednesday and held overnight on a $5,000 bond following the report. He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, and to wear a GPS monitor.

Hyland is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing in December.

More details were not immediately available.