Car Crash Causing Injuries Shuts I-495 in Littleton

Interstate 495 in Littleton, Massachusetts, was shut Tuesday afternoon after at least one vehicle was involved in a rollover crash near Exit 81, officials said.

Both sides of the highway were closed after the crash on the northbound side of the highway as a helicopter was brought in to take an injured person or people to the hospital, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Delays on the highway were expected.

There was no more information immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.