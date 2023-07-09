Car crash in Dartmouth kills 1, leaves 2 seriously injured

One man is dead and two are severely injured after a head-on collision in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Sunday at around 3:45 p.m., said police.

Near 242 Chase Rd. in Dartmouth, a man driving a 2006 Cadillac Seville and an 82-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC Acadia with a 75-year-old female passenger collided with each other, said police.

The driver of the Cadillac, whose identity is currently being withheld until he can be positively identified was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The 82-year-old man and 75-year-old woman in the Acadia were also taken to St. Luke's Hospital, and are being treated for serious injuries, but not life-threatening, said police.

Dartmouth police say they are investigating the cause of the crash, which is currently unknown.