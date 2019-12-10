car vs building

Car Crashes Into Market In Brockton, Mass.

It is unclear if anyone was injured

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A car crashed into a building Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, prompting firefighters to respond to the scene.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Belmont Street and Byron Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the vehicle wedged into the side of the building, which appeared to be some sort of a market.

Local

Massachusetts 54 mins ago

How to Donate to Pete Frates’ Foundation

home warranty 2 hours ago

Home Warranty Headaches Lead Two Viewers to NBC10 Boston Responds

A photograph from firefighters showed scattered items inside the market where the car had crashed through the wall.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately clear. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This article tagged under:

car vs buildingMassachusettscar crashBrockton
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us