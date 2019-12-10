A car crashed into a building Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, prompting firefighters to respond to the scene.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Belmont Street and Byron Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the vehicle wedged into the side of the building, which appeared to be some sort of a market.

A photograph from firefighters showed scattered items inside the market where the car had crashed through the wall.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately clear. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.