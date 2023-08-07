Car crashes into building in Boston's South End

A car apparently crashed and hit a building in Boston's South End early Monday morning.

A white sedan was seen with damage to its front, near the building on Albany Street. There also was damage to at least one Bluebike from the nearby docking station.

First responders were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details were not immediately available.