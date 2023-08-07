Local

south end

Car crashes into building in Boston's South End

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car apparently crashed and hit a building in Boston's South End early Monday morning.

A white sedan was seen with damage to its front, near the building on Albany Street. There also was damage to at least one Bluebike from the nearby docking station.

First responders were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More South End news

Boston Jul 20

Minivan, MBTA police cruiser heading to incident crash in South End

south end Aug 2

Colette bakery to open in Boston's South End

This article tagged under:

south end
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us