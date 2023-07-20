Minivan, MBTA police cruiser heading to incident crash in South End

An MBTA Transit Police cruiser and a minivan crashed Thursday while the cruiser was on its way to a report of a man, possibly armed, threatening a bus driver in Boston's South End, officials said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital, the officer for evaluation and the minivan's driver for neck and back pain, but both are expected to survive.

At the scene, at the intersection of Washington Street and Massachusetts Avenue, the minivan appeared to have hit the side of the cruiser.

Police were investigating the crash. They didn't provide any information about the situation on the bus, reported at 8:15 a.m., besides that a gun wasn't displayed in the incident.