A car burst into flames in a driveway in Hyannis early Sunday morning, briefly spreading to a house just as firefighters arrived.

The fire, which began around 1 a.m. Sunday, was ultimately put out before spreading to the majority of the house or any other properties.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze or of any injuries.