Commuters are experiencing longer travel times in Boston Thursday morning due to a car fire on the Mass. Pike.

Traffic has slowed to a crawl eastbound near the Prudential Center tunnel, with delays starting near the Boston University curve on I-90.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Traffic Alert #Boston. A car fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike, just prior to the Prudential Center tunnel, has eastbound traffic backed almost a mile. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/A6Lyu5LbKM — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 23, 2021

Two lanes of traffic were getting by as of 6:40 a.m.

There is no word of the cause of the car fire or of any injuries at this time.