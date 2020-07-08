Local

Car Gets Stuck on Raised Boston Drawbridge After Crashing Through Gate

The vehicle, which aerial footage confirmed was a car, got stuck in the joint of the bridge after it "crashed through the warning gates," Mass. Department of Transportation officials said

A car was towed from a raised drawbridge in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood where it got stuck after smashing through a warning gate Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident on the Morrissey Boulevard drawbridge happened about 3 p.m., while the bridge was up for boat traffic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle, which aerial footage confirmed was a car, got stuck in the joint of the bridge after it "crashed through the warning gates," transportation department officials said in a statement. The bridge will be inspected for damage, but it's been reopened for vehicles; it won't reopen for boats until the warning gates are replaced.

State police said the driver of the vehicle got out after the incident took place and police investigated, but it wasn't clear if they will face charges.

