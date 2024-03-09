Rhode Island

Car wash brush crashes through windshield, injuring woman in East Providence

The woman suffered minor injuries, East Providence police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A woman was injured this week when a car wash brush crashed through her windshield in East Providence, Rhode Island.

East Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that a woman was going through a car wash at the Shell Station on Pawtucket Avenue when a large spinning brush came through her windshield, continuing to spin.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, WJAR reports.

Further details were not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandEast Providence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us