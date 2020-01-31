Local
Carbon Monoxide Leak Closes Marblehead School for the Day

Two maintenance staff members who had been working in the boiler room at Coffin Elementary School were taken to the hospital as a precaution

By Melissa Buja

Classes at a Massachusetts elementary school were canceled Friday after a malfunction in one of the boilers led to the release of carbon monoxide gas.

Firefighters were called to Coffin Elementary School in Marblehead at 7:45 a.m. where they determined that because of the high CO readings, the building needed to be evacuated, according to the Marblehead Public Schools' interim superintendent's office.

Only one student and one staff member were inside the building when it was evacuated, school officials said.

Two maintenance staff members who had been working in the boiler room and were exposed to the carbon monoxide were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to school officials.

School officials made the decision to cancel school for the day at about 8 a.m., school officials said.

Parents whose children had already been bused to the school were then notified of the decision.

