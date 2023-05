Medfield police say one person is in custody after a series of several cars being broken into and stolen.

According to police, the break ins and thefts occurred on Indian Hill in Medfield. Police are advising residents to lock their cars to help prevent further thefts.

Please remember to lock your cars to deter theft. Several vehicles broken into by Indian Hill as well as motor vehicle thefts. One suspect in custody. — Medfield Police (@MedfieldPolice) May 14, 2023