Crowds of people, including elected officials are expected to attend a Catholic Mass held by Cardinal Sean O'Malley Saturday morning to address social injustice and racism.

The gathering, called the “Mass for Racial Justice & Healing,” is expected to begin around 8a.m. at Castle Island in South Boston.

O’Malley has been outspoken about racism, calling it a "moral and evil cancer."

O’Malley has also condemned the death of George Floyd, which sparked the mass protests over the last several weeks. He is now calling on the faith community to reject racism, and to “uphold and defend the truth that Black Lives Matter."

O'Malley has criticized the Catholic Church for what he calls "historical complicity in slavery.” But he also calls on Catholics to redouble their commitment to foster respect and justice for all people.

“Like COVID-19, racism can infect any person, without regard of region, religion, race or ethnicity," O'Malley penned in a public letter. "It is highly contagious, easily transmitted to others, and too often unseen and disguised in those seemingly healthy."

"Racism is a social and spiritual disease that kills people," he wrote.

This gathering is the first among many others scheduled throughout the day. Black Lives Matter protests are scheduled in East Boston at 11a.m. and at 3:30p.m. in Government Center. Similar protests are also planned in Cambridge, Acushnet, Haverhill, Reading, Worcester, Weymouth and Waltham.