Catholic Mass Obligation Returns This Weekend

Roman Catholics across Massachusetts are once again required to attend Mass.

Earlier this month, Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston announced that that it was time to lift the dispensation of the Sunday Mass obligation.

"It is with great confidence and trust in the Lord that we reinstate this Sunday Mass obligation. It has been a long, difficult year. People have experienced great pain and suffering throughout this pandemic," Cardinal Seán O'Malley wrote in a letter to parishioners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, houses of worship have been closed or open under capacity limits for the past year. Many services have been broadcasted or held remotely.

“Now we are able to join together, remembering the lives changed and the sacrifices made. Let us gather together again in joy, as one people united around the Eucharist," Cardinal Seán O'Malley wrote.

The obligation does not apply to those who:

Are ill or have recently been exposed to Covid-19

Are confined to their homes or to hospitals or other facilities due to illness, infirmity, frailty, or age

Are not yet able to be vaccinated due to age or any health consideration.

Anyone with questions about their obligations should consult their local pastor, according to the letter.

Worcester Bishop Robert McManus restored the Mass obligation for his parishioners last month.