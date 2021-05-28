CDC Chief Walensky to Throw First Pitch at Fenway Saturday

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Saturday as Boston's ballpark returns to full capacity.

The Red Sox announced Friday that the CDC chief would throw the first pitch during the team's 4:10 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins.

Saturday’s game marks the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits in Massachusetts and at Fenway Park, which allows the park to operate at full capacity.

Starting May 29, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans at Fenway Park, in accordance with current CDC guidelines. Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks.

The health survey that has been a requirement prior to entering the ballpark this season will be eliminated starting May 29, however, bags will continue to be restricted, with exceptions limited to medical devices and diaper bags.

As large venues start to reopen to fans, the demand for tickets is high, and the prices are now soaring. Sporting arenas remain at limited capacity right now, you have to be willing to pay up if you want in, unfortunately.

Fenway Park will continue to operate at 25% capacity for games Friday night's game against the Marlins. Masks will be required.

Walensky is the 19th Director of the CDC and the ninth Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Prior to her current role, Walensky served as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital from 2017 to 2020 and a professor at Harvard Medical School from 2012 to 2020.