Chef Oli Harding's Trout Rillette

Rillette - ingredients:

6 oz fresh trout, salmon, or tuna fillet, cooked

2 oz smoked trout or smoked salmon, chopped

6 oz crème fraiche

½ tsp horseradish, prepared or freshly grated

3 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp dill, finely chopped

½ tsp tarragon, finely chopped

To taste salt

Rillette - method:

Flake the fish together in a bowl using the prongs of a fork.

Fold in the crème fraiche, horseradish, lemon juice, and dill.

Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking with more lemon juice for acidity, horseradish for heat and salt for enhancing.

Pickled mustard seed - ingredients:

Makes 250ml of pickled seed

3 oz champagne or white wine vinegar

1 oz water

1 oz soft brown sugar

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1.75 oz yellow mustard seeds

Pickled mustard seed - method:

Heat the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and turmeric in a small pot until dissolved. Reserve.

Place mustard seeds in a small pot and cover with water.

Bring to a simmer for 20 seconds and then strain the seeds and rinse under cold water.

Repeat steps 2 and 3 three times to remove the bitter tannins.

Transfer the strained mustard seeds into a food safe container, preferably glass, and pour over enough of the pickling liquid to just cover the seeds. (If there is an excess, save for a vinaigrette).

Refrigerate until needed.

Pickled pearl red onion - ingredients:

4 units red pearl onions

3 oz red wine vinegar

¾ oz water

4 tsp soft brown sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

Pickled pearl red onion - method:

Peel the pearl onions. Cut into individual rings or cut into quarters and separate the layers.

Place in a heat proof container and reserve.

Heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt and stir until dissolved.

Pour the hot liquid over the onions and cover. Once slightly cooled, place in the refrigerator.

Garnishes:

2 units cornichon, sliced into thin rounds

12 units ox-eye daisy buds

As needed dill and tarragon leaves, picked into little fronds for the dill

To serve.

Place some of the rillettes on top of a rye bread or pumpernickel croute and place garnishes on top, including some mustard seeds.

Enjoy the rillette spread on a toasted bagel with the pickles on top.

It is really good on multigrain toast with some creamy scrambled eggs!

Use as a topping on a smaller croute for a canape, again with the pickles garnishing the top.

Use the rillettes as a dip for grissini sticks.

Bon appetit! Enjoy!