Local

Brighton

Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston

By Asher Klein

A cherry-picker crane that fell over in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday.

The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker.

The incident took place at a building on North Beacon Street near Cambridge Street.

A city building inspector was headed to the scene, according to a representative for the Inspectional Services Department.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrightonBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us