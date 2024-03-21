Child found shot dead in Warwick home, alongside man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A small child and a man were found shot dead inside a home in Warwick, Rhode Island, Thursday morning, according to police.

Warwick police said they received a call about a child shot at a home on Frawley Street around 8:24 a.m. When they arrived they found the child dead, alongside a man who was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not publicly identified either victim.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

There was a large police presence, including SWAT, in the area when officers first responded to the call. Mayor Frank Picozzi posted on X later Thursday morning that there was no further threat to the public.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I’m sure that most of you have seen or heard of the large police presence in the Warwick Vets area. I can’t give any details at this time but I can say that there is no longer a threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and the police will release details later," the mayor wrote in the post.

I’m sure that most of you have seen or heard of the large police presence in the Warwick Vets area.

I can’t give any details at this time but I can say that there is no longer a threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation and the police will release details later. — Mayor Frank Picozzi (@PicozziForMayor) March 21, 2024

The investigation is ongoing.